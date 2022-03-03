Left Menu

Maharashtra: MLAs stage protest against Guv Koshyari's remark on Shivaji Maharaj

The MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, on Thursday, staged a protest and raised slogans against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his statement claiming that Samarth Ramdas was the 'guru' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:21 IST
Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs stage protest outside Assembly against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari' statement on Shivaji Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, on Thursday, staged a protest and raised slogans against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his statement claiming that Samarth Ramdas was the 'guru' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The protest and sloganeering happened when the governor arrived at Assembly on the first day of the session. Due to the protest, Koshyari had to leave the Assembly without completing his speech.

Governor Koshyari drew flak from across the communities in the state for claiming that Samarth Ramdas was the 'guru' of Shivaji Maharaj who is revered across the state. Protesting against Koshyari's statement, NCP MLA Sanjay Daund did a 'sheershasan' outside the Assembly.

"What reference is he (Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari) making? He need not have said it. I think he is hand in glove with BJP and they raised this controversy in view of the commencement of the session, said Manisha Kayande, Shiv Sena MLC. The State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) adjourned till tomorrow at 11 am (March 4) after passing a condolence motion to mourn the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar & Padma Bhushan-awardee industrialist Rahul Bajaj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

