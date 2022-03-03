Left Menu

Smirnoff vodka maker Diageo pauses exports to Ukraine and Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:12 IST
Smirnoff vodka maker Diageo pauses exports to Ukraine and Russia
Spirits company Diageo, the maker of Smirnoff vodka and Guinness, has paused exports to Ukraine and Russia, the company said on Thursday.

"Our priority is the safety of our people in Ukraine and the wider region," a spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

