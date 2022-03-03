Smirnoff vodka maker Diageo pauses exports to Ukraine and Russia
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:12 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Spirits company Diageo, the maker of Smirnoff vodka and Guinness, has paused exports to Ukraine and Russia, the company said on Thursday.
"Our priority is the safety of our people in Ukraine and the wider region," a spokesperson said.
