Ukraine asks IAEA to close sky above nuclear sites amid Russia invasion

Ukraine asked the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to seek NATO help with closing the air over Ukrainian nuclear sitest to prevent act of "nuclear terrorism" by Russia, Kyiv's energy ministry said on Thursday.

Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors and Russia has already seized the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant during its week-long invasion of its neighbour.

"We insist on taking urgent decisive actions," the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement.

