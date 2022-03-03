Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla's Zakaria Industrial Estate

A fire broke out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in the Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:41 IST
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla's Zakaria Industrial Estate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in the Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday. A total of eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Currently, fire fighting operations are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022