Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla's Zakaria Industrial Estate
A fire broke out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in the Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:41 IST
A fire broke out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in the Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday. A total of eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.
Currently, fire fighting operations are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
