Hungary govt aims to provide jobs to Ukrainians to ease labour shortage

Hungary has set up a government working group to provide jobs for people fleeing Ukraine as there are close to 80,000 vacancies in Hungary and the shortage is especially serious in construction, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

"It is in the interest of the country that we should utilize the skilled labor as fast as possible, and is also in the interest of those who ...are forced to stay here temporarily," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)