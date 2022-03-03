Left Menu

VW temporarily suspends production at two Polish plants due to Ukraine crisis

Volkswagen has temporarily suspended production at two plants in Poland due to supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, the company said on Thursday. in Poznan and Wrzesnia will temporarily suspend the production of models manufactured there," the company said in a statement.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:03 IST
VW temporarily suspends production at two Polish plants due to Ukraine crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Volkswagen has temporarily suspended production at two plants in Poland due to supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, the company said on Thursday. Delivery bottlenecks have already hit some other assembly plants of the world's No. 2 automaker, while Porsche's luxury unit has suspended production at its Leipzig plant and rival BMW has also been affected.

"From March 10, the plants... in Poznan and Wrzesnia will temporarily suspend the production of models manufactured there," the company said in a statement. "The reason for the suspension of production is disruptions in the supply chain caused by the war in Ukraine."

The company said that the shortages affecting the plants included electrical harnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022