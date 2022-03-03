VW temporarily suspends production at two Polish plants due to Ukraine crisis
Volkswagen has temporarily suspended production at two plants in Poland due to supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, the company said on Thursday. in Poznan and Wrzesnia will temporarily suspend the production of models manufactured there," the company said in a statement.
- Country:
- Poland
Volkswagen has temporarily suspended production at two plants in Poland due to supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, the company said on Thursday. Delivery bottlenecks have already hit some other assembly plants of the world's No. 2 automaker, while Porsche's luxury unit has suspended production at its Leipzig plant and rival BMW has also been affected.
"From March 10, the plants... in Poznan and Wrzesnia will temporarily suspend the production of models manufactured there," the company said in a statement. "The reason for the suspension of production is disruptions in the supply chain caused by the war in Ukraine."
The company said that the shortages affecting the plants included electrical harnesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leipzig
- Ukraine
- Porsche
- Volkswagen
- Poland
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Japan watching Ukraine situation with grave concern -govt spokesperson
Blinken discusses Ukraine crisis with visiting Albanian Prime Minister
FOREX-Euro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions