DefExpo seminars to be held in hybrid format for greater participation

Ministry of Defence is hosting the 12th edition of prestigious biennial defence exhibition, DefExpo 2022, at Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10-14, 2022. This mega defence international exhibition is focussing on land, air, naval, internal homeland security and electronic systems. The Government, with policy initiative of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' believes that India has tremendous potential to emerge as a global defence manufacturing hub. Therefore, the same theme has been adopted for Def Expo 2022.

The DefExpo seminars will be held in a hybrid format, enabling the speakers as well as the audience to participate in various seminars virtually. The seminars, which will be streamed worldwide, will be conducted by leading industry fora, international fora, think-tanks, media houses, Indian industry, DRDO, Ministry of Civil Aviation, state governments etc. The seminars are themed on exports, future of Civil Aviation in India, R&D, Future of Conflicts, Aero Engines and MRO, Outreach programs by the State Governments on investment opportunities etc. Leading international and national experts from defence and aerospace sectors have been invited as speakers for the seminars. The details of the seminars are available on DefExpo 2022 website (https://defexpo.gov.in/) and DefExpo 2022 mobile app.

(With Inputs from PIB)