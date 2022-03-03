Left Menu

200 Indian nationals arrive in Delhi from Ukraine as part of "Operation Ganga"

Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba on Thursday welcomed around 200 students and Indian citizens from Ukraine, informed the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:54 IST
Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba with the Indian evacuees from Ukraine, in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba on Thursday welcomed around 200 students and Indian citizens from Ukraine, informed the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. According to the ministry, the Indian evacuees landed in Delhi on a special Indigo flight.

Indian citizens from Ukraine have been brought back to their motherland under the Government's Operation Ganga, said the ministry. Welcoming all the returnees, the Union Minister said that the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring the repatriation of all Indians from Ukraine. He also assured the students that their friends and colleagues will also be evacuated soon.

Post coming back to India and meeting with their families, students expressed gratitude towards the Union Government. A young student on the flight remarked, with tears of joy, the safe evacuation from a war strife country is no miracle, and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi made it possible. Indigo flight had taken off from the Istanbul International Airport, at 10.35 p.m. (IST) on Wednesday and reached New Delhi at 8.31 a.m. today.

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have joined the Operation Ganga mission operating multiple flights from Ukraine's neighboring countries to Delhi and Mumbai. (ANI)

