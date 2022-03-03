Saudi crown prince says "do not care" if Biden misunderstands him - The Atlantic
Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:06 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, according to an interview with The Atlantic, published Thursday.
"Simply, I do not care," he said. It is up to Biden "to think about the interests of America", he said, adding that the two countries should not interfere in each other's internal affairs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Sarah Palin defamation case a long shot for U.S. Supreme Court -experts
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as U.S. seeks extradition
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Health News Roundup: The U.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees;Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow and more