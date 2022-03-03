Saudi crown prince says "do not care" if Biden misunderstands him - The Atlantic

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, according to an interview with The Atlantic, published Thursday.

"Simply, I do not care," he said. It is up to Biden "to think about the interests of America", he said, adding that the two countries should not interfere in each other's internal affairs.

