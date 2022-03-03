Left Menu

Argentina IMF deal heading to Congress, chamber president says

Argentina's government will send to Congress on Thursday a bill to deal with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure over $40 billion in debt, the head of the lower Chamber of Deputies said. Argentina's Congress needs to approve the agreement struck between the government and the IMF following over a year of winding talks that have weighed on bond prices and limited the grain-producing country's access to international credit.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:14 IST
Argentina IMF deal heading to Congress, chamber president says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's government will send to Congress on Thursday a bill to deal with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure over $40 billion in debt, the head of the lower Chamber of Deputies said.

Argentina's Congress needs to approve the agreement struck between the government and the IMF following over a year of winding talks that have weighed on bond prices and limited the grain-producing country's access to international credit. Once approved in Congress, the deal would also need sign-off from the IMF board.

"The law that enables the treatment of the Memorandum of Understanding with the IMF for its approval or rejection will formally enter into this Chamber," the head of the lower house said in a statement late on Wednesday. It added that key lawmakers and budget commission officials would meet around midday on Thursday.

The step forward in Congress comes as Argentina races to finalize a deal with the IMF ahead of a payment cliff this month where it faces a maturity of some $2.8 billion. Talks to revamp the debt have been stuttering forward for over a year. President Alberto Fernández said on Wednesday in his opening speech for ordinary sessions of Congress that if the agreement is approved, the country would begin making payments to the IMF in 2026 and complete repayment by 2034.

In January, Argentina's government announced that it had reached an understanding in principle with the IMF to replace a failed $57 billion loan from 2018. IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said then that there was still much work to be done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022