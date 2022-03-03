Saudi crown prince says kingdom could reduce U.S. investments -SPA

Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday.

"In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing them," he said, speaking about Saudi Arabian U.S. investments that SPA said amount to $800 billion.

