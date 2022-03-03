WRAPUP 1-Russian oligarchs' yachts seized in Europe, others harbouring in Maldives

France and Germany have seized two superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs, according to French authorities and Forbes magazine, taking concrete steps to hit Russia's super-rich under sweeping sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, at least five superyachts owned by Russian billionaires were anchored or cruising in the Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation that has no extradition treaty with the United States, ship tracking data showed.

The yachts arrived in the tropical archipelago off the coast of Sri Lanka after the imposition of severe Western sanctions on Russia in response to its devastating invasion of Ukraine. In France, customs seized the 88-metre "Amore Vero" in the French Riviera port of La Ciotat, the finance ministry said, adding that the yacht belongs to a company whose main shareholder is Rosneft chief Igor Sechin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Thanks to the French customs officers who are enforcing the European Union's sanctions against those close to the Russian government," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire tweeted. The Amore Vero arrived in La Ciotat on Jan. 3 and was due to stay there until April 1 for repairs, Le Maire's ministry said, adding that the vessel was subject to the new sanctions.

On Wednesday, customs officers noted that the yacht was "taking steps to sail off urgently, without the repair works being over", the statement said, and that the officers therefore decided to seize it. Rosneft, a Russian oil giant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment over the yacht's seizure.

Monaco-based Imperial Yachts told Reuters that the yacht was owned by a firm called Kazimo, which had appointed Imperial Yachts as managers of the boat in 2018. "The individual you name is not connected with either Kazimo nor the yacht," a representative for Imperial Yachts told Reuters when asked about Sechin. The French finance ministry did not immediately return a request for comment.

In Germany, a nearly $600 million luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov was seized in the northern port of Hamburg, Forbes reported. The 512-foot (156-metre) yacht Dilbar had been undergoing a refit in the shipyards of Blohm + Voss, Forbes said, adding that the German government had frozen the asset and employees working on the ship did not appear for work on Wednesday.

A representative of Usmanov said he had no confirmation of the yacht's reported seizure. Germany's General Customs office said details of operational measures cannot be made public. A spokesperson for Blohm + Voss declined to comment on the Dilbar, saying only that all orders and projects of its owners, the Luerssen Group, and subsidiaries were treated in accordance with the legal situation.

In another sign of Russian oligarchs feeling the heat of Western sanctions, billionaire Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell the Chelsea Football Club and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine. But Britain will not be able to sanction Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs for weeks or months, if at all, because the government has been unable to prove reasonable grounds for designating the businessmen, the Times newspaper reported.

MALDIVES HAVEN? At least five superyachts owned by Russian billionaires appeared to have found temporary haven in the Maldives, a major luxury holiday destination.

The superyacht Clio, owned by Oleg Deripaska, the founder of aluminium giant Rusal who was sanctioned by the United States in 2018, was anchored off the Maldives capital Male on Wednesday, according to shipping database MarineTraffic. The Titan, owned by Alexander Abramov, a co-founder of Russian steel producer Evraz, arrived on Feb. 28.

Three further yachts owned by Russian oligarchs were seen cruising in Maldives waters on Wednesday, the data showed. They included the 88-metre (288-foot) Nirvana owned by Russia's richest man, Vladimir Potanin. Most of the vessels were last seen anchored in Middle Eastern ports earlier in the year. A spokesperson for the Maldives government did not respond to a request for comment.

The United States said on Sunday it would take strict action to seize the property of sanctioned Russians. "This coming week we will launch a multilateral transatlantic task force to identify, hunt down, and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs – their yachts, their mansions, and any other ill-gotten gains that we can find and freeze under the law," the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)