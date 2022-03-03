RSS to hold annual three-day representatives meeting in Karnavati from March 11

Left Menu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise its annual three-day All India Representatives Meeting in Gujarat's Karnavati (Ahmedabad) from March 11 to 13, which will be attended by its chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:39 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
An official statement by RSS on Thursday said the leaders will discuss the expansion of the organization and programs to be held in the centenary year of the Sangh. "This meeting is important for taking decisions. During the meeting, plans and decisions for coming years will be finalised and previous year's activities will also be deliberated on. The expansion plans of the Sangh, the Sangh Shiksha Varg and the current situation would also be discussed," said RSS media and publicity head Sunil Ambekar in the statement.

Ambedkar said the meeting will be conducted following all COVID-19 protocols. "The meeting will also be attended by Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Sahsarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya among other leaders," Ambekar said.

He said affiliated organizations and workers have been asked to prepare a plan at the district level which would be discussed at this meeting. The Sangh's expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Northeast, Tamil Nadu and hilly areas will also be deliberated on. Notably, the meeting will begin on March 11, a day after the declaration of results of Assembly elections 2022 in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The RSS will mark 100 years of its establishment in 2025. (ANI)

