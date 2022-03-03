Left Menu

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:47 IST
Ukrainian power stations are stable, says energy minister
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine's power stations are operating in a stable manner despite widespread insecurity in the country since Russia's invasion, Ukraine's energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on Thursday.

He said technical work was ongoing to connect Ukraine's system to the European transmission network in the near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

