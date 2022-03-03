Ukrtransgaz says Ukraine bans exports of gas from its underground storages

Ukraine, a net importer of natural gas, has banned exports of gas from its underground stores, state-run company Ukrtransgaz said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has banned market participants from exporting natural gas from the customs territory of our country," said Ukrtransgaz, which oversees Ukraine's natural gas storage.

Also Read: US ready to respond 'decisively' to Russian attack on Ukraine: Prez Biden

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)