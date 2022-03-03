Sri Lankan president appoints new ministers for power, energy as island nation grapples with crisis

Sri Lankan President President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed new ministers for energy and power on Thursday, the president's press office said, after a snap cabinet reshuffle in the midst of a deepening economic crisis and fuel shortages. The island nation's foreign exchange reserves have plunged to record lows, inflation has soared and its residents have suffered hours-long power cuts and seen petrol pumps have run dry.

"Previous Power Minister Gamini Lokuge, has been appointed as the Energy Minister while Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi was made the new Power Minister," a statement from the President's Media Division said. The ousted ministers, Udaya Gammanpila and Wimal Weerawansa, are coalition members of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The president appointed parliamentarian S.B. Dissanayake as the new Industries Minister, his office said.

