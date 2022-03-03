Pondy govt orders disbursal of financial relief to farmers for crop loss
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday announced that a cash relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy crops damaged in the torrential rains during north east monsoon in 2021-22 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions, would be disbursed to farmers.
A release from office of the Chief Minister said the relief which would be disbursed through banks would benefit 7,016 farmers. It said Rs 7.10 crores would be incurred towards the relief and 7,016 farmers in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions would be extended the solatium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- north east
- Yanam
- Puducherry
- Karaikal
- N Rangasamy
ALSO READ
I congratulate Delhi Police for fairly and strictly investigating riots in North East Delhi: Amit Shah at Raising Day parade.
North East MSME Conclave: G. Kishan Reddy hails MSME sector as backbone of economy
HC pulls up police over investigation into death of man during North East riots
North East Delhi Violence: HC issues notice to prominent politicians, others over alleged hate speech
Petroleum sector will play crucial role in North Eastern region's industrial growth, says Hardeep Singh Puri