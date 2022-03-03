Left Menu

Ukraine wants more action to stop Russian gas flows to Europe - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:23 IST
Ukraine wants more action to stop Russian gas flows to Europe - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Europe must stop taking gas from Russian state firm Gazprom, Ukraine's energy minister said on Thursday, bemoaning the fact that supplies to the bloc had increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters, Herman Halushchenko also said Kyiv was working on technical issues to connect to the European electricity grid with the aim of completing that by March 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

