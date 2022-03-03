Ukraine wants more action to stop Russian gas flows to Europe - minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:23 IST
- Country:
- France
Europe must stop taking gas from Russian state firm Gazprom, Ukraine's energy minister said on Thursday, bemoaning the fact that supplies to the bloc had increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking in an interview with Reuters, Herman Halushchenko also said Kyiv was working on technical issues to connect to the European electricity grid with the aim of completing that by March 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Japan watching Ukraine situation with grave concern -govt spokesperson
Blinken discusses Ukraine crisis with visiting Albanian Prime Minister
Beijing 2022: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva dominates short program at Winter Olympics