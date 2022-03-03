Ukraine presidential adviser says talks with Russia have started
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:28 IST
Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started and the Ukrainian delegation's agenda is to agree an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave front line communities, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Thursday.
"We have started talking to Russia's representatives," said adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter.
