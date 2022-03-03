'Sagar Parikrama' to know fishermen's problems to kick start in Gujarat on Mar 5

In order to take stock of the problems faced by fishermen in the coastal areas, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate a two-day 'Sagar Parikrama' in Gujarat on March 5.

The first leg of 'Sagar Parikrama' will start on March 5 from Mandvi and end at Porbandar on March 6, this year. It will cover the entire coastline of Mandvi off the Arabian Sea in Kutch district of Gujarat, situated at the estuary where Rukmavati river meets the Gulf of Kutch, an official statement said.

The 'Sagar Parikrama' will be organised in other districts of Gujarat and other states/UTs in subsequent phases, it said.

Gujarat has a coastal length of 1,214 km, covering 16 districts with huge diversity of marine ecosystems and development opportunities. Fisherfolk, vendors and industries have a direct stake in the development of the fisheries sector, especially exports.

The 'Sagar Parikrama' is being organised by the central government along with the Gujarat government as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' initiative to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

State fisheries department officials, fishermen representatives, fish farmer entrepreneurs, professionals and scientists from across the nation will take part in the 'Parikrama'.

''The journey of 'Sagar Parikrama' shall focus on sustainable balance between the utilisation of marine fisheries resources for food security of the nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and protection of marine ecosystems,'' the statement said.

