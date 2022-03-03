Left Menu

'Sagar Parikrama' to know fishermen's problems to kick start in Gujarat on Mar 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:30 IST
'Sagar Parikrama' to know fishermen's problems to kick start in Gujarat on Mar 5
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PRupala)
  • Country:
  • India

In order to take stock of the problems faced by fishermen in the coastal areas, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate a two-day 'Sagar Parikrama' in Gujarat on March 5.

The first leg of 'Sagar Parikrama' will start on March 5 from Mandvi and end at Porbandar on March 6, this year. It will cover the entire coastline of Mandvi off the Arabian Sea in Kutch district of Gujarat, situated at the estuary where Rukmavati river meets the Gulf of Kutch, an official statement said.

The 'Sagar Parikrama' will be organised in other districts of Gujarat and other states/UTs in subsequent phases, it said.

Gujarat has a coastal length of 1,214 km, covering 16 districts with huge diversity of marine ecosystems and development opportunities. Fisherfolk, vendors and industries have a direct stake in the development of the fisheries sector, especially exports.

The 'Sagar Parikrama' is being organised by the central government along with the Gujarat government as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' initiative to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

State fisheries department officials, fishermen representatives, fish farmer entrepreneurs, professionals and scientists from across the nation will take part in the 'Parikrama'.

''The journey of 'Sagar Parikrama' shall focus on sustainable balance between the utilisation of marine fisheries resources for food security of the nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and protection of marine ecosystems,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022