Operation Ganga: 30 students of Chhattisgarh return to India from Ukraine today

A total of 30 students of Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in Ukraine, have returned safely to New Delhi on Thursday under Operation Ganga, informed the Chhattisgarh government.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:31 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 30 students of Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in Ukraine, have returned safely to New Delhi on Thursday under Operation Ganga, informed the Chhattisgarh government. Over 69 students of Chhattisgarh have returned safely from the war-torn country so far.

As per Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's instructions, all necessary arrangements have been made in Delhi for the students of the state coming back from Ukraine. Besides, all necessary arrangements are being made by the Chhattisgarh government to get students back to their hometowns. Food, accommodation, and vehicle facilities were provided to these students as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel According to information received from the Office of the Housing Commissioner, 30 students have returned from Ukraine to New Delhi on Thursday. These include Hemant Kumar Sahu of Dallirajhara, Kamlesh Sahu and Akash Tiwari of Mahasamund, Omprakash Patel, Sameer Kumar Bhoi, and Abhishek Singh of Raigarh, Afsar Ansari, Amal Pillai, Adysha Mohanty, Boidi Ayushree, Sakshi Agrawal, Jagdish Sahu, Bhuvan Raikwar, Apoorva Verma, and Abhijit Wani of Raipur, Rishika Ghosh and Sanjana Srivastava of Rajnandgaon, Divyansh Dubey of Durg, Sandeep Kumar David, Abhishek Kumar Patel, and Pranjal Tiwari of Chirmiri, Shivam Singh of Ambikapur, Riya Aditi of Bilaspur, Chandra Prakash Rathor, Tushar Giri Goswami, Shubham Kumar, and Niharika Gavel of Janjgir, Shifa Khurshid of Dharamjaigarh, and Ayan Chakraborty of Korba.

All the students took flights to Raipur after a halt at Chhattisgarh Bhawan in the Capital. In view of the crisis in Ukraine, a help center has been set up in New Delhi as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to provide assistance to the citizens of Chhattisgarh.

Students of Chhattisgarh returning from Ukraine are being with the facilities of vehicles, accommodation, and food as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. Besides, all the necessary arrangements including air tickets have been made to get students back to their hometowns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

