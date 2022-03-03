Left Menu

Budget focuses on development of farmers, labourers, students, businessmen: Jharkhand CM Soren

The Budget presented in the assembly today focuses on the development of farmers, labourers, students, and businessmen in Jharkhand, said Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Budget presented in the assembly today focuses on the development of farmers, labourers, students, and businessmen in Jharkhand, said Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday. Soren told reporters today, "Today's budget focuses on the development of farmers, laborers, students, and businessmen in Jharkhand. We want the government schemes to benefit each and every person in the state."

The Chief Minister also lauded the provisions made in the Budget today on Twitter. Soren tweeted, "Guruji Credit Card Scheme will be started to remove the obstacles faced by the students of Jharkhand in higher education. In order to reduce the electricity burden on the poor and farmers, a proposal to provide 100 units of electricity per month free of cost to each such family has been made."

The State Chief Minister said that an increase in the amount of social sectors like health, drinking water, education and food distribution has been made as well. Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon on Thursday tabled a budget of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23.

Allocations for departments in Jharkhand's budget for the financial year 2022-23 include Rs 4091.37 crore for Agriculture, Rs 1894.48 crore for Water Resources Department, Rs 8051.67 crore for Rural Development Department, Rs 2015.47 crore for Panchayati Raj Department and Rs 5742.32 crore for Women and Children Development Department. Earlier on February 25, Governor Ramesh Bais addressed the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session. (ANI)

