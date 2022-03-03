Nord Stream 2's German unit says may be wound up
The German unit of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline said on Thursday it will probably be wound up after the German government halted the project's certification last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Due to current developments, also at our shareholder Nord Stream 2 AG, Gas for Europe GmbH will probably be wound up," the company said in a statement.
