US, UK, Japan, other countries interested to attend Bengal biz summit: govt

Principal chief advisor to the chief minister and former finance minister Dr Amit Mitra was also virtually present at the interactive meeting, organised by the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited WBIDC and FICCI. WBIDC chairman Rajiva Sinha too attended the meeting.

Diplomats of countries such as the US, the UK, Japan and Italy showed their interest in attending the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to be held on April 20 and 21, the state government said on Thursday.

Ambassadors of Argentina, Consul Generals from the US, the UK, Japan, Italy, Australia, Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand in West Bengal and Honorary Consuls from several other countries attended an interactive meeting at the state secretariat chaired by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi during the day. ''Ambassadors who joined the meeting showed keen interest to attend BGBS 2022 and also indicated to join as partner countries for BGBS 2022,'' a statement issued by the government said.

Diplomats of Italy, Netherlands, Paraguay, Kenya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Morocco and Slovenia also joined the session virtually.

''Focus sectors include infrastructure, service sector including education and health, tourism, industries including MSME, agri and allied sector, international trade, IT & ITes, mining, oil and gas,'' the statement said.

