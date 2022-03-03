Gazprom books gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for March 4 - data
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:47 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian energy giant Gazprom booked 7.8 million kilowatt-hours per hour of gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Friday morning until Saturday morning, auction data showed on Thursday.
Actual gas supplies are not assured, however, as Gazprom has sometimes not used up the capacity.
