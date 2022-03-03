Putin says politicising energy supplies is unacceptable -TASS cites Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that the politicisation of global energy supplies was unacceptable, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Thursday.
Putin and the prince discussed Western sanctions and agreed that the two countries would continue to coordinate their efforts within the framework of an OPEC+ deal, news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.
