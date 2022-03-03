Left Menu

Putin says politicising energy supplies is unacceptable -TASS cites Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@tass_agency)
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that the politicisation of global energy supplies was unacceptable, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Thursday.

Putin and the prince discussed Western sanctions and agreed that the two countries would continue to coordinate their efforts within the framework of an OPEC+ deal, news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

