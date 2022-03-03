Argentina, IMF thrash out deal small print as Congress waits

Argentine government officials were locked in last-minute talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday to iron out the final wrinkles of an over $40-billion debt deal before sending it to Congress, a lawmaker told Reuters. Argentina's Congress needs to approve the expected agreement between the government and the IMF, following more than a year of talks that have weighed on bond prices and limited the grain-producing country's access to international credit.

Once the bill has been approved in Congress, the deal will also need sign-off from the IMF board. "We know that they are still in negotiations, that is why the bill did not arrive," said a lower house opposition lawmaker who asked not to be named as the negotiations were ongoing.

"The difference is likely related to the final wording of the so-called 'staff agreement' regarding Fund disbursements to refinance the debt." The head of the lower house had earlier said in a statement that a bill to formalize the deal was set to arrive in Congress around midday on Thursday, which was echoed by presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti.

"We hope it will be in the next few hours," Cerruti said on Thursday morning, adding that the toughest area of agreement had been over how to raise energy prices, kept low by subsidies of some $11 billion last year. "The tariff issue was one of the most discussed and intensely negotiated," she told a press conference.

"But an understanding and a path have been achieved that take care of the most vulnerable and makes headway on the construction of reasonable tariffs that allow us to focus spending to generate employment and boost the economy." Swift approval in Congress is key as Argentina races to finalize the deal ahead of a payment cliff this month, where it faces a maturity of some $2.8 billion.

President Alberto Fernandez told Congress on Wednesday that if the agreement is approved the country would begin making payments to the IMF in 2026 and complete repayment by 2034. In January, Argentina's government announced that it had reached an understanding in principle with the IMF to replace a failed $57 billion loan from 2018. IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said then that there was still much work to be done.

