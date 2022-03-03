Left Menu

White House official sees 'no change' on push for Iran nuclear deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:50 IST
All sides are working to clarify their stances on the most difficult issues in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a White House official said on Thursday.

Asked if a deal had been reached, the official said there was "no change" from comments by deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday, when she told reporters that "at this final stage, all participants are working to clarify their position on the most difficult issues." (Reporting By Steve Holland; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)

