White House official sees 'no change' on push for Iran nuclear deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
All sides are working to clarify their stances on the most difficult issues in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a White House official said on Thursday.
Asked if a deal had been reached, the official said there was "no change" from comments by deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday, when she told reporters that "at this final stage, all participants are working to clarify their position on the most difficult issues." (Reporting By Steve Holland; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Steve Holland
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- White House
