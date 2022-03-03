Left Menu

299 out of 878 stranded Delhi students in Ukraine brought back to national capital so far: Delhi Govt

Amid India's ongoing "Operation Ganga" to bring back the stranded citizens from Ukraine, 299 out of a total of 878 Delhi students have reached the national capital till today evening, said the Delhi government on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid India's ongoing "Operation Ganga" to bring back the stranded citizens from Ukraine, 299 out of a total of 878 Delhi students have reached the national capital till today evening, said the Delhi government on Thursday. The Delhi government is sending its officials to meet the families of students stranded in Ukraine.

District and subdivision level officers and teachers have also been engaged in this work. Delhi government officials and employees have spoken to the families of 624 out of the total 878 students, while the government officials and employees have physically reached out to 606 of these families.

These officers and employees have been ordered to visit the students who have returned from Ukraine or meet the families of the students who have not returned yet and inform them about the safety of their children, said the government. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

As many as 18 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours including three IAF C-17 and other commercials flights like Air India, Indigo, Spice jet, Go first and Go Air, said MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine amid Russia's military operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

