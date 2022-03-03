Left Menu

British stocks close more than 2% lower in volatile trade

The FTSE 100 has erased all its gains this year to trade 2% lower, but still outperforms the wider European aggregate and the S&P 500 on support from robust commodity stock gains as oil and metal prices surge on supply concerns. However, concerns around soaring energy costs due to the escalating Russian-Ukraine conflict, coupled with a rising interest rate regime has raised economic growth worries.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:09 IST
British stocks close more than 2% lower in volatile trade
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 slumped on Thursday, as volatile crude prices sent heavyweight oil stocks sharply lower, while investors feared the impact of the fast-unfolding Ukraine crisis. The FTSE 100 index settled 2.6% lower, as oil majors Shell and BP fell 5.7% and 4.3%, respectively, tracking a drop in crude prices on a potential Iran nuclear deal that could boost supplies.

Russia-exposed miner Polymetal plunged 42.1%, after losing its spot on the index. Further losses in the benchmark index were capped by gains in exchange operator London Stock Exchange Group after it posted positive earnings.

LSE Group jumped 9.6% after positive earnings updates and flagging minor potential impact on its business from financial sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The FTSE 100 has erased all its gains this year to trade 2% lower, but still outperforms the wider European aggregate and the S&P 500 on support from robust commodity stock gains as oil and metal prices surge on supply concerns.

However, concerns around soaring energy costs due to the escalating Russian-Ukraine conflict, coupled with a rising interest rate regime has raised economic growth worries. "(Russia-Ukraine conflict) has supercharged the inflationary pressures already facing the globe, while at the same time blunting central banks' response, as they will be wary of being too aggressive on rates at a time of such uncertainty," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

A bunch of shares trading ex-dividend also weighed on British indexes with blue-chips Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Hargreaves Lansdown and Barclays and mid-cap stocks, including Hays, Genus and Ashmore , all falling between 2.6% and 6.6%. The domestically focussed mid-cap index slumped 3.4%.

Among other stocks, ITV dropped 27.5% as its digital expansion plans left investors unimpressed. British cybersecurity company Darktrace jumped 11.2% after it raised its full-year outlook for the second time in three months, reflecting strong customer growth and retention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022