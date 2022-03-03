Special girdawari for crop loss started from Mar 1, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the work of special girdawari for the assessment of crop loss due to hailstorm in some districts of the state has been started from March 1.

Khattar was replying to a question on MLA Balraj Kundu on the second day of the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here. He said the crop damaged due to hailstorm across the state was reported on February 25 and 26. Therefore, special girdawari for this was being carried out, he said.

The CM said as soon as the special girdawari is completed, the compensation will be transferred directly into the accounts of farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala told the House that if crops are not sown due to waterlogging, then compensation will be given for it.

He said directions have been given to initiate the payment of compensation for the loss of the last Kharif by March 15.

The deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, said due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging and insect attacks, cotton, 'moong', paddy, 'bajra' and sugarcane was damaged and for which 'girdawari' was ordered to assess crop loss.

According to the report given by the deputy commissioners of 12 districts, 9,14,139 farmers were found affected for which a compensation amount of Rs 561.11 crore has been released.

Meanwhile, after the question hour, the Congress MLAs raised an objection on converting their adjournment motion on mining to the calling attention motion.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda sought to know from the speaker under which rule the adjournment motion was converted into the calling attention motion.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said he had received 70 proposals for calling attention motions and out of which 29 were rejected and 24 were under consideration and six were sent to the state government for its comments.

