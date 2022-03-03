Left Menu

Three women crushed by falling debris in Uttarakhand

Three women were crushed by debris falling from mountains at Luthiyag in Jakholi block and the body of one of them has been taken out, said Rudraprayag district magistrate Manuj Goyal on Thursday.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:21 IST
Three women crushed by falling debris in Uttarakhand
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three women were crushed by debris falling from mountains at Luthiyag in Jakholi block and the body of one of them has been taken out, said Rudraprayag district magistrate Manuj Goyal on Thursday.

According to the information, the three women had gone to collect gravel and concrete when the accident happened. The District Magistrate said that the place where this incident happened is part of Tehri district, but Rudraprayag being close to the place of the incident, the disaster management team and administration team of Rudraprayag district were deployed in the rescue operation.

After about two hours of struggle, one body has been recovered from under the rubble by the rescue team. The search for the other two women is still on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022