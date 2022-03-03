Left Menu

Mozambique president names new premier and finance minister

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday appointed Adriano Afonso Maleiane as the new prime minister, shortly after sacking Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, and filled several other posts including finance minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle. A Portuguese-language presidency statement named Ernesto Max Tonela as the Minister of Economy and Finance, and Carlos Zacarias, currently chairman of the National Petroleum Instituto (INP) responsible for licensing oil and gas projects, as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:24 IST
Nyusi also shifted Lidia Cardoso from Deputy Minister of Health to Minister of Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries. On Wednesday, Nyusi fired six ministers, without giving a reason, in what was seen as a major cabinet reshuffle.

