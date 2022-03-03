Left Menu

Russian forces have opened fire in town next to nuclear power plant, says Ukrainian official

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:48 IST
Russian forces have opened fire in town next to nuclear power plant, says Ukrainian official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces have opened fire in the Ukrainian town of Energodar next to Europe's largest nuclear power plant after entering in tanks, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in online posts on Thursday.

Earlier he said Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine. The plant's workers live in the nearby town of Energodar.

Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, some 100 km north of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022