Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between all parties related to Ukraine crisis -state media

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:51 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MbSofKSA)
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday the kingdom is ready to exert all efforts to mediate between Russia, Ukraine and all parties related to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, state media reported.

The prince reiterated the kingdom's keenness on maintaining the stability of oil markets and stressed the OPEC+ role in keeping its balance, adding it is necessary to maintain the OPEC+ agreement, state media added.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

