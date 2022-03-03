Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between all parties related to Ukraine crisis -state media
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday the kingdom is ready to exert all efforts to mediate between Russia, Ukraine and all parties related to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, state media reported.
The prince reiterated the kingdom's keenness on maintaining the stability of oil markets and stressed the OPEC+ role in keeping its balance, adding it is necessary to maintain the OPEC+ agreement, state media added.
