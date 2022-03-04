Left Menu

IAEA chief calls on troops to stop fighting near Ukrainian nuclear plant

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-03-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 00:45 IST
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday called on Russian and Ukrainian troops not to fight in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukraine's biggest, after Ukraine reported a battle in the nearby town of Enerhodar.

"Director General Grossi appealed for an immediate halt to the use of force at Enerhodar and called on the military forces operating there to refrain from violence near the nuclear power plant," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/update-9-iaea-director-general-statement-on-the-situation-in-ukraine.

