It was the right time to halt Nord Stream 2 -Germany's Scholz
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 01:39 IST
The halt of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was supposed to bring additional gas from Russia to Germany, came at exactly the right time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.
Germany, which gets half its gas from Russia, had long supported the project, arguing it was primarily a commercial project to diversify energy supplies for Europe. It froze the project last month after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
