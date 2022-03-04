Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, U.S. State Dept. says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 02:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 02:06 IST
There has been significant progress in nuclear talks with Iran and world powers may be close to reaching a deal with Tehran, but a number of difficult issues still remain unresolved, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.
There will not be a deal unless those issues are quickly resolved, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters.
