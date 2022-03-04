Russian column heads toward Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, says local mayor
Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant in southeast Ukraine and had entered Energodar with tanks. "Loud shots can be heard in the town," said Mayor Dmytro Orlov in an online post.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The mayor of the Ukrainian town of Energodar said a column of Russian troops was headed toward the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, late on Thursday. Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant in southeast Ukraine and had entered Energodar with tanks.
"Loud shots can be heard in the town," said Mayor Dmytro Orlov in an online post. Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, some 100 km north of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine