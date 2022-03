Russian column heads toward Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, says local mayor

The mayor of the Ukrainian town of Energodar said a column of Russian troops was headed toward the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, late on Thursday. Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant in southeast Ukraine and had entered Energodar with tanks.

"Loud shots can be heard in the town," said Mayor Dmytro Orlov in an online post. Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, some 100 km north of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

