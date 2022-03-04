Brazil's Bolsonaro says Petrobras could cut profit to keep lid on fuel prices

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said state-oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA could, due to the crisis inflicted by the war in Ukraine, lower its profit to prevent fuel prices from exploding.

In a weekly social media address, Bolsonaro said he was certain Petrobras, as the company is known locally, would do what is necessary to shield Brazilian consumers from suffering steep price increases.

