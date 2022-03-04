Brazil's Bolsonaro says Petrobras could cut profit to keep lid on fuel prices
Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 04:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 04:24 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said state-oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA could, due to the crisis inflicted by the war in Ukraine, lower its profit to prevent fuel prices from exploding.
In a weekly social media address, Bolsonaro said he was certain Petrobras, as the company is known locally, would do what is necessary to shield Brazilian consumers from suffering steep price increases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazilian
- Ukraine
- Bolsonaro
- Petrobras
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazilian firm to make Russia's Sputnik Light COVID vaccine for export
Real Kashmir's Brazilian striker Tiago Adan aims to be I-League's top marksman
Soccer-Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after nail-biting shootout
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after a nail-biting shootout; Tennis-Alcaraz becomes youngest ATP 500 winner with Rio title and more
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after nail-biting shootout; Djokovic eager to play again after deportation from Australia and more