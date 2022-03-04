Bolsonaro says Petrobras could cut profit to keep lid on fuel prices
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA could, due to the crisis inflicted by the war in Ukraine, lower its profit to prevent fuel prices from exploding. In a weekly social media address, Bolsonaro said he was certain Petrobras, as the company is known locally, would do what is necessary to shield Brazilian consumers from suffering steep price increases.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA could, due to the crisis inflicted by the war in Ukraine, lower its profit to prevent fuel prices from exploding.
In a weekly social media address, Bolsonaro said he was certain Petrobras, as the company is known locally, would do what is necessary to shield Brazilian consumers from suffering steep price increases. Bolsonaro's comments come after Petrobras last month smashed its all-time record for annual profit and dividend payouts in 2021, thanks to sky-high Brent prices. The remarks could raise fears among investors that he could seek to meddle in the company's price-setting policies.
Petrobras' policy of seeking parity between domestic fuel prices and international markets has angered many Brazilians as the cost of Brent crude has soared. A growing chorus of politicians has said Petrobras should help shoulder the burden. On Wednesday, Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna told Reuters that Petrobras had not yet taken a decision on fuel price adjustments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazilian
- Ukraine
- Brazilians
- Bolsonaro
- Brent
- Petrobras
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
Russia could launch 'false' pretext to invade Ukraine 'at any moment': White House official