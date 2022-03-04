Japan to release 7.5 mln bbls from reserves in IEA-led coordinated release

Japan will release 7.5 million barrels of oil from private reserves as a part of the International Energy Agency (IEA)-led coordinated release, its industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

The United States and other member states of the IEA on Tuesday agreed to release a total of 60 million barrels of oil reserves to compensate for supply disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)