Radiation level unchanged at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 07:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 07:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Background radiation levels remain unchanged at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine where a fire has broken out following an attack by Russian military, the RIA news agency cited a plant spokesman as saying.

Separately, RIA quoted Ukraine's emergency service as saying that the fire was outside the station perimeter and one of the blocks at the station had been switched off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

