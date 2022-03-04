Ukraine officials say fire at nuclear power plant erupted outside the perimeter
Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 07:32 IST
A fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, broke out in a training building outside the plant's perimeter after an attack by Russian troops, the state emergency service said in a statement on Friday.
Separately, the plant's director told Ukraine 24 television that radiation security had been secured at the site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Zaporizhzhia
- Russian
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine is 'false'
US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West