Biden gets update on Ukraine nuclear plant fire from Zelenskiy -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the White House said in a statement. Biden joined Zelenskiy "in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," the statement said.
Biden also received an update on the situation from the U.S. Energy Department's under secretary for nuclear security, it said.
