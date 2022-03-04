Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official
04-03-2022
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday the reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station "are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down". Granholm said on Twitter she had just spoken with Ukraine's energy minister about the situation at the plant, where a fire broke out during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
"We have seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility," Granholm said.
