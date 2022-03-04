Taiwan president pledges 'infrastructure check-up' after mass power outage

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday vowed to scrutinize power infrastructure and accelerate ongoing efforts to improve grid reliability after a mass outage that left one-third of the island without electricity. Taiwan on Thursday blamed negligence during annual maintenance at a major power plant for the outage across the island that caused the lights to go off for more than 5 million households, though the crucial semiconductor sector was largely unaffected.

"The national security team has been conducting examinations on the resilience of key infrastructure, and yesterday's incident is one of the cases that needed to be scrutinized closely," Tsai said in a statement. Tsai said supply was sufficient at the time of the incident and the mass outage was triggered "simply by operational negligence...which highlighted problems in the country's power grid and the resilience of its key infrastructure."

"We must do a complete power infrastructure check-up and accelerate works on systematic improvement," Tsai said, who is set to visit the coal-fired station in the southern city of Kaohsiung at noon. Power has now been restored but the outage has renewed criticism on Tsai's electricity policy, with Taiwan's main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) calling for Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua to step down.

Taiwan experienced two major outages in May, when the island was grappling with a drought and heat-wave, triggered by a spike in demand and insufficient supply. Taiwan, a global semiconductor powerhouse, has been trying to improve its grid management and boost power supply as demand rises amid a booming local economy as well as a global chip shortage that has led to expansion by large chip companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The outages have also fanned criticism of Tsai's plan to boost the island's renewable energy target to 20% and phase out nuclear power by 2025. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

