3-day 'Braj Holi Mahotsav' in Rajasthan from March 12 to 14

Rajasthan Tourism Department is set to host a three day Holi festival "Braj Holi Mahotsav" from March 12 to 14 in the cities of Bharatpur, Deeg and Kaman. Talking about the event, Nishant Jain, Director of the Department of Tourism said, "The east of Rajasthan is imbued with the essence of Braj and the annual Braj Holi festival of Rajasthan tourism department is a celebration of the rich traditions. From local sports to folk dance and music, it is set to enthral visitors of all ages with colours of Braj."

The traditional region of Braj spreads from east of Rajasthan to the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh and is known for its unique culture inspired and immersed in the devotion of Shri Krishna and his "Leelas" of adolescence age. The festival of Holi thus becomes even more auspicious and enchanting at Braj and hence, visitors from the country and abroad visit the region every year to be part of the Holi celebrations. The department has planned a list of activities to make the festival memorable for the visitors, Jain added. Jain further added that the Braj Mahotsav will commence from Bharatpur with popular local sports competitions such as kabaddi and kho-kho at the Lohagarh Stadium, followed by 'Mehendi' & 'rangoli making', turban tying and moustache competitions events. On the same day, 'Mega Night-Cultural Evening' will be organised where the renowned singer Vidya Shah is set to mesmerize the audiences with her melodious voice.

The second day of the festival will be celebrated at Deeg, with popular local sports activities like kabaddi, rope pulling etc at the city's Mela Maidan along with 'Mehendi' art and rangoli making competitions, turban tying and moustache events, Jain stated. He also said that the visitors during the evening will have an opportunity to witness a glorious colourful fountain show, performances by Rajasthani folk artists, and 'Radha Raas' by well-known classical Indian Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi at the iconic Palace of Deeg.

Jain also stated, "On the closing day, Kaman will host the various forms of Holi including Gulal Holi, Dudh-Dahi Holi, Laddu Holi and Lathmar Holi in the various prominent temples of the city, followed by 'Shobhayatra' of Rajasthani folk artists from Gopinath Temple to Vallabh Ji Temple. 'Krishna Bhajan Sandhya' and 'Braj Rasiya Gaayan' shall mark the conclusion of the Mahotsav." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)