Atomic watchdog: No radiation change at plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter that its been informed by Ukraines nuclear regulator that there has been no change reported in radiation levels at a nuclear power station shelled by Russian troops. The agency said its Director General Mariano Grossi was in touch with Ukraines Prime Minister Denys Schmygal and the Ukrainian regulator and operator about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter that it's been informed by Ukraine's nuclear regulator that “there has been no change reported in radiation levels” at a nuclear power station shelled by Russian troops. The agency said its Director General Mariano Grossi was in touch with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Schmygal and the Ukrainian regulator and operator about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant. Grossi “appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit,” the IAEA said in another tweet.

An official in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, not authorized to speak publicly and speaking on condition of anonymity, said the reactors have not yet been damaged and radiation levels are normal.

