Fire put out near Ukrainian nuclear power plant
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 10:17 IST
Ukraine's state emergency service said on Friday that fire has been put out near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Ukraine said in the early hours of Friday Russian forces had attacked the plant and a five-story training facility building next to it was on fire.
